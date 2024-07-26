Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 45,137 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.83% of Chart Industries worth $693,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.77.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $159.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average is $144.49.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

