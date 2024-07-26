Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 533,381 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.02% of FTAI Aviation worth $608,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

