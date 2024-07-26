Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,668,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.85% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $597,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 279,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,060.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 97,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $92.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $95.74.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

