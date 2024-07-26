Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.67% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $690,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $904,328.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,768.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

