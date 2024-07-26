Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.12% of SentinelOne worth $586,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,273,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,507,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,851,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 624,999 shares of company stock worth $12,312,375. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on S. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.87.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

