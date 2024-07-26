Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,781,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.17% of Starwood Property Trust worth $585,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on STWD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.