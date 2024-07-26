Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 206,205 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,712,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.27% of Aspen Technology worth $578,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,931,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,957,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $190.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.22. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.26 and a 12-month high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

