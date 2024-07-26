Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 323,041 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,954,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 323,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of Globus Medical worth $587,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Globus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.16. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 112.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

