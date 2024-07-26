Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 37,142 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,606,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.66% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $581,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.7 %
ASO opened at $53.43 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.
Insider Activity
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
