Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 73,363 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $602,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,764,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,521,000 after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 414,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $173.80 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

