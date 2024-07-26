Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,870,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.82% of UGI worth $659,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in UGI by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

