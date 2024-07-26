Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 210,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VUG opened at $358.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

