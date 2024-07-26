Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the June 30th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $69.50 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

