Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,081 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,815,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.151 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

