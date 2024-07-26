Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOO opened at $102.28 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

