Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 96.0% in July

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vaso Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VASO opened at $0.22 on Friday. Vaso has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.