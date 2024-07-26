VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 741,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $142,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 49,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $217.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average of $189.84. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.62.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

