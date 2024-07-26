Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stake Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,811 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Vera Bradley worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $4,281,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $3,672,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 151,969 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.91. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vera Bradley

About Vera Bradley

(Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.