VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Down 45.9% in July

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

VerifyMe Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRME opened at $1.17 on Friday. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VerifyMe will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

