Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Veritex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Veritex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after buying an additional 235,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,139,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

