Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at DA Davidson

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VBTX. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Veritex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VBTX

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Veritex has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 1,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.