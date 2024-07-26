Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 950.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

VRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

