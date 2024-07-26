Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Carmen Bozic Sells 2,280 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $1,113,688.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,474,779.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carmen Bozic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $492.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $503.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

