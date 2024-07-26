Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the June 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vext Science Stock Performance

Shares of VEXTF stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. Vext Science has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.32.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

