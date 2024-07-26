Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the June 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vext Science Stock Performance
Shares of VEXTF stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. Vext Science has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.32.
About Vext Science
