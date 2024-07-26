Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.06% of Viking Therapeutics worth $638,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 125.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

