Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Raymond James

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VKTX. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.78.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 28.3 %

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.