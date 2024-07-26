Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vimeo by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after buying an additional 2,360,405 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 350.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 275,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 214,238 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 50,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Vimeo Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

