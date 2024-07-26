Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 124.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,179 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virco Mfg. were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIRC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $265.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.67. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

