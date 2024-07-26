Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 34,040 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 23.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

