VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,700 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the June 30th total of 428,100 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 100.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTSI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of VirTra in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

VirTra Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $8.68 on Friday. VirTra has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Stories

