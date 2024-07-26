Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $311.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $311.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.77.

Shares of V opened at $253.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.25. The company has a market capitalization of $464.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,188 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after buying an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

