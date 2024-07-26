Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $1,443,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 132,566.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Visteon by 85.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 24.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $113.11 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $159.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VC shares. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W lowered Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

