VitalStone Financial LLC Has $511,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 123.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

