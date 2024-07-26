Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the June 30th total of 98,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Vivos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.
Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $2.48 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.
About Vivos Therapeutics
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
