Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $15.13 on Friday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

