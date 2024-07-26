Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on August 22nd

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

Waste Connections has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $175.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $182.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.12.

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

