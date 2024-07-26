Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on August 22nd

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.
Waste Connections has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Waste Connections Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $175.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $182.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
