Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.88.

Shares of WFRD opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.03. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

