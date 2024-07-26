Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Barclays

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WFRD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Shares of WFRD opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average is $113.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at $89,762,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Weatherford International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,722,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 439,700 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 5,525.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 359,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 353,177 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at $24,527,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

