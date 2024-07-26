Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Short Interest Down 46.6% in July

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

Weatherford International Trading Down 3.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.03. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

