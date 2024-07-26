Webis (LON:WEB) Trading Down 48.2%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report) was down 48.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Approximately 1,519,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 299,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Webis Trading Down 36.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.25.

About Webis

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

