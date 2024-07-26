Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the June 30th total of 932,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Webuy Global Price Performance

Shares of WBUY stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Webuy Global has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

