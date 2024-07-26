Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Renasant (RNST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST):

7/25/2024 – Renasant had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Renasant was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

7/25/2024 – Renasant had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Renasant had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Renasant had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Renasant had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of RNST opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Renasant by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 88,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

