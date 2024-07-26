Wells Fargo & Company Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $205.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.93.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

