Wells Fargo & Company Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $94.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

NYSE BRO opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $99.08.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

