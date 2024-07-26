Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Welltower by 88.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 523,656 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Welltower by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 72,968 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $108.49 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 133.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.32.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

