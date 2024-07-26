Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $77,957,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $67,758,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after purchasing an additional 876,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,339,000 after purchasing an additional 824,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,918.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $81.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

