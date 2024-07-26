Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.06

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $7.04. Western Asset Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 30,972 shares traded.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
