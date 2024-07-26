Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.06

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $7.04. Western Asset Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 30,972 shares traded.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.