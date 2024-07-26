Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the June 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 498,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 27.6% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HYI opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

