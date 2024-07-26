Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

WNEB stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.69. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

