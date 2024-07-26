Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WHG opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 458,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

